State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 34,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

