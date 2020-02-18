State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,681 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

MANH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 18,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.