State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,958 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 191.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

