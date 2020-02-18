State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,331 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,742. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

