State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,402 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

ResMed stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $176.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $5,582,346 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

