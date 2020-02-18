State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,511 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

