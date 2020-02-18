State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,654 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.75. 5,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Cfra upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

