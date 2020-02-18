State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,636 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,465. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

