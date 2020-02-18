State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,065 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 110,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,683. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.