State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 45,886 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 157,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $201,679 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 162,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,965. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.