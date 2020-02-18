State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 53,058 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,058 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $14,404,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $13,293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synovus Financial by 58.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,553. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

