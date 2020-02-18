State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,606 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 216.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

