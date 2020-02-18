State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 630 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $301.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.90. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

