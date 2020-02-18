State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 64,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. 53,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

