State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,439 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,935. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

