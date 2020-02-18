State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,177 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,971,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of KR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 11,897,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,288. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

