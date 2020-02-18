State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,513 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,319. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

