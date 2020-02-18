State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 84,323 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,323 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,064.5% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,728,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ventas by 71.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 77,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,029. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.