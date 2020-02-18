State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,480 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.37. 9,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $99.94 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

