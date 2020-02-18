State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Cyberark Software worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.96. 445,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.