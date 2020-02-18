State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

