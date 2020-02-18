State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

WY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

