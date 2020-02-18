State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,428. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

