State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

RCL traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. 118,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

