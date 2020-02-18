State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.55. 228,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

