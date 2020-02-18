State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of SLM worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 978,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 67,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

