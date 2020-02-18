Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.17 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $17,749.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,823,929 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

