Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,944.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,821.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

