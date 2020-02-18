Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00008860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $322,449.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00762543 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,286,742 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

