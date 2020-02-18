Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.30% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $326,620. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STML shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of STML opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.