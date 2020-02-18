STRAKS Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $33,662.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.02764142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.57 or 0.04118469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00762707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00844418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00638856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.