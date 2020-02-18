Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SUI opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.