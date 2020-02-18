Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 2,747,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.