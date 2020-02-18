Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

