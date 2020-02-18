Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0338

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $288,569.00 and $824.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.03061359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

