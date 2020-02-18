T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,595 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,390. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.