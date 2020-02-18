TaaS (TAAS) Trading 59.6% Higher This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $324.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00008699 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. In the last week, TaaS has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

