Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of PBF Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after buying an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 310,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 82,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,316,569 shares of company stock valued at $98,302,896 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 1,095,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

