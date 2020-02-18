Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXO stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. 74,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

