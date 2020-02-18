Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 19,243 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 619.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $176.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,346. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.