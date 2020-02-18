Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 32,298 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,972. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.