Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 41,613 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Delek US worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE DK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 24,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

