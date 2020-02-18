Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,199 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 140,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

