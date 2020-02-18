Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,835. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

