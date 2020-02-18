Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. 5,223,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

