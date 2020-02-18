Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 277,931 CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 1,658,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,284.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 1,577,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

