Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 299,154 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $5,266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

EQT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.71. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

