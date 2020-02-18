Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 27.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 514,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

