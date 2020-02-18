Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.48. 164,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.