Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.43 Million Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,434. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

